Help Our Family Through Financial Hardship

I'm a middle-aged Christian man, married with five children. My wife stays home to homeschool our kids. This year, I didn't receive raises or bonuses like I normally do, and our finances have tightened significantly.





Right now, I'm struggling to keep up with debt payments and maintain our household.





I'm open to a repayment plan in the future for some or all of what's needed. If you're a Christian who's been blessed with abundant finances and feels called to help, your support would mean so much to us.

I would be open to working out some sort of repayment plan in the future when we are out of debt.

I am so stressed and struggling to manage right now that I’m losing weight and not sleeping. Praying for a miracle. Bankruptcy would devastate our family.