Help Our Family Recover After Motorcycle Accident

Last October, I was in a motorcycle accident that changed everything for our family. I couldn't walk and couldn't work. My wife had to do everything for me while we tried to keep our heads above water.





We were never rich, but we were getting by before this. To survive, I took out bad loans, including one against one of our vehicles. We've exhausted every option we could find. Despite all of that, we just lost our house.





Now we're desperately trying to get a new home, down to one vehicle, and I'm carrying $80,000 in medical debt. My daughter's 3rd birthday is coming up in a few weeks, and I can't even afford to get her anything. My family has suffered through all of this with me, and I hate what this has done to us.





I'm raising money to help pay down this medical debt and to get us into an apartment of our own. Even a cheap car would help us get back to some kind of stability. My family deserves better than this, and I need help to make that happen. Your support would mean everything to us. Thank you for standing with us. And if you are unable to give, even prayer would be appreciated. Or a share.