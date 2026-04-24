Help Our Family Rebuild After House Fire

On August 17th, our house caught fire and we lost almost everything we own. We also have two large dogs, seven puppies, and one cat, we're working to find good homes for the puppies, a shelter may help us with the puppies.





We found a place we like, but we don't have enough for the down payment and realtor fees. This fundraiser will help us secure housing and replace what we can from what we've lost. I couldn’t take any pictures of the damage because they wouldn’t let us back into the house.





Thank you for standing with us.