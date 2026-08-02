Help Our Family Rebuild

# The Saunders Family

### Displaced by Violence. Fighting for Tomorrow.





**A Community Story of Loss, Survival & the Search for Home**





---





** A Family in Crisis **





There was a time, not so long ago, when the Saunders family's front porch was the heartbeat of 86th and Pacific Avenue in Tacoma, Washington. Nathaniel Saunders would sit there in the late-afternoon light, watching his children play with their cats in the yard while his wife, Shellie was resting in The house — modest, proud, theirs — was more than four walls. It was the life they had built together, sacrifice by sacrifice, over fifteen years.





Today, that life fits inside a single room Thanks to the Helping hands Family Shelter. Their address is a number on a list. Their time — thirty days, no extensions — is already running out.





> "I kept telling my kids, 'We're going home soon.' I said it every single night. I still say it. I just don't know if it's the truth anymore."

> — Nathaniel Saunders





---





### How It Happened





The neighborhood had been changing for years. What began as rumors — whispered warnings between neighbors, furtive gatherings at the corner of 86th and Pacific — slowly hardened into something undeniable. A drug operation had taken root three houses down from the Saunders home, and with it came the street-level violence that no family should ever have to witness from their own living room window.





Nathaniel, a warehouse supervisor and Little League coach, was the kind of man who believed in standing your ground — not with aggression, but with dignity. When young men began dealing openly in front of the neighborhood park where his children played, he made calls to the city, filed reports, organized a block meeting. He refused to pretend it wasn't happening.





That courage made him a target.





#### The Night of the Attack — A Reconstructed Account





**9:14 PM**

Nathaniel steps outside to retrieve a package left on the porch. The street is quiet — unusually so.





**9:16 PM**

Three men approach from the shadows near the alley. Words are exchanged. Nathaniel recognizes one of them from the corner.





**9:18 PM**

The assault is sudden and vicious. Nathaniel reached for his firearm after being cornered, unfortunately it was to late, as the attackers jumped him Nathaniel he was knocked down and stomped on by The three masked individuals and their dog was biting his arms and legs, after Nathaniel managed to get a shot off, the Group left in a hurry and he was back on his own front steps bloodied and beaten. Shellie hears people yelling and someone screaming "CALL 911."





**9:24 PM**

Emergency services arrive. Nathaniel is transported to County General with a fractured arm, cracked ribs, and a serious head contusion. He spends six days in the hospital.





**Days later**

A threatening note is found taped to the front door. The family is told directly: leave, or face worse. The Saunders cannot go back.





Shellie packed what she could carry. The children — Kairi and Raina — were told to grab one bag each. Raina brought her stuffed rabbit and a drawing she had made of their house. Kairi brought her library books, because returning them on time was something her father had always taught her mattered. They left on a Tuesday morning, before the sun was fully up, and they did not look back.





---





### Meet the Family





**Nathaniel Saunders**

Father · 43 years old





Still recovering from his injuries, Nathaniel attends physical therapy twice a week. Despite pain and post-concussion symptoms, he is applying for jobs and spending every free hour searching for housing. He has not stopped fighting for his family.





**Shellie Saunders**

Mother · 39 years old





A Department Manager for Kroger, Shellie is the family's anchor. She works morning shifts to keep income coming in, then returns to the shelter to help Kairi with homework and tuck Raina in — all in a single shared room.





**Kairi Saunders**

Daughter · 19 years old





An A+ student who loves thrifting and church. She transferred schools after the displacement. She keeps a notebook where she draws floor plans of houses she hopes to live in one day.





**Raina Saunders**

Daughter · 17 years old





Sweet, curious, and brave in the way only children can be. Raina was the one who ran outside to see what was happening. She saw her dad on the ground and started yelling "GET OFF MY DAD" and began recording the incident for safety. She saved her dad without realizing it!





---





### Their Situation Now





The Helping Hands House Emergency Family Shelter gave the Saunders a lifeline — and a deadline. Thirty days. In a housing market that has left families waiting months or years for stable placement, thirty days can feel like thirty minutes. The clock is ticking.





**30 Days Authorized at Emergency Shelter**

Day 1 — Arrival ····························· Day 30 — Deadline





The family is already deep into their window. Without help, they face the street.





Nathaniel cannot work at full capacity while recovering. The family's savings — what little there was — went to medical co-pays and securing their few belongings in a storage unit. Their credit is strained from months of trying to hold things together as the neighborhood deteriorated around them. They are not people who failed. They are people whom violence forced to the edge.





> "We're not looking for charity. We're looking for a chance. A real address. A place where my kids can be kids again — where Raina doesn't have to ask me if we're safe."

> — Shellie Saunders





The shelter staff describe the Saunders as one of the most cooperative and determined families they have seen. Nathaniel shows up to every housing meeting. Shellie volunteers in the communal kitchen on weekends. Kairi helps younger children with reading. They give back even when they have next to nothing to give.





---





### What This Family Needs





The Saunders are not asking for the world. They are asking for what so many of us take for granted — a door to call their own, a place where healing can begin.





- Affordable rental housing

- Rental assistance & deposit help

- Basic furnishings for a fresh start

- Connection to housing navigators

- Community sponsors or advocates

- School supplies for Kairi & Raina





---





### A Final Word





There is a particular kind of grief that comes from being driven from the place you made safe. Nathaniel Saunders did everything right — he worked, he coached, he cared, he spoke up. He was punished for it. His family carries that wound quietly, with a dignity that is difficult to witness and impossible not to admire.





The thirty-day clock on their shelter stay will not pause for bureaucracy or wait for the right moment. Somewhere in this community — in a vacant apartment, in a church network, in a landlord willing to hear their story before they see a credit score — there is a room that could become the Saunders' next home.





Raina still has her drawing of the house on Pacific Avenue. She keeps it folded in her coat pocket. Every now and then, she takes it out and smooths the creases flat — as if keeping it perfect might help bring something like it back.





> "All we need is one door to open. We will do the rest."





---





*If you can help the Saunders Family, please contact your local housing authority, family shelter coordinator, or community advocacy organization. Every lead matters.*





**The Saunders Family Story · Share This · Help Them Find Home**



