Help Our Family Move Into Our New Home

My name is Zach, and my wife and I and our four kids have faced the worst financial situation we've ever had. Our landlord gave us 30 days' notice that she wasn't renewing our lease, she was selling the house. We found a new rental property, but we haven't been able to come up with the deposit needed to move in.





We've been staying in a hotel for the last week, and the costs are adding up fast. Right now, we don't have anything to give the new landlord, but they're willing to work with us and have given us until September 4th, 2026, to come up with the $5,000 deposit.





We're asking for help to cover that deposit so we can move our family out of the hotel and into our new home. Anything you can give would mean so much to us, and our family would be forever grateful for your support.