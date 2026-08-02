Help Our Family Get Transportation

I know this is a shot in the dark...





My family is without a vehicle right now, and it's made everything so much harder. I can't get to work, and I need transportation to get my daughter to her appointments and to school. Our vehicle was deemed not worth fixing by the mechanic, and with bills and everyday needs, it's virtually impossible for me to get another vehicle on my own.





A reliable vehicle would change everything for us, it would let me work, get my daughter where she needs to be, and handle the everyday tasks our family depends on. Your support would mean so much to us during this time. Thank you for considering our family.