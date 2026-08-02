Help Our Family Fix Our Home

Our son is battling Leukemia B-ALL, and we're doing everything we can to keep our family strong through his treatment. Right now, we have several leaks on our roof and our foundation is cracked all around our home. We need to make our home safe for our little warrior and our two daughters.





We're reaching out for help to repair these critical issues. Your support would mean so much to our family during this time. Thank you for standing with us.





God bless you all.