Help Our Family Find Stability

My wife, son, and I are facing homelessness. We have until the end of this month to move, and we have nowhere to go. My son just started school, and we're determined to keep him there and give him the stability he deserves.





I lost my job after they made a complaint, one that wasn't even real. When my former employer appealed my unemployment benefits, they never even showed up to contest it, and the complaint was proven false. Without a birth certificate, I can't renew my license, which means I can't get work. My wife works hard, but together we don't make enough to keep us afloat.





These funds will help us secure a place to stay, get me the documents I need to work, and keep our son in school. We've been trying our hardest through difficult times, and we just need one more chance to get back on our feet and provide for our family. Our son means everything to us. Thank you for standing with us.