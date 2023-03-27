Help Our Family Find Safe Housing

My name is Ashley Johnson. My family and I are facing homelessness. The home we currently live in is being sold, and we need to find another place to live as soon as possible. Our funds are running extremely low, and finding affordable housing has been very difficult.





Recently, I discovered an eviction on my record that I was unaware of, which has made it even harder for us to get approved for a new home. My fiancé and my mother are both dealing with health issues that have made it difficult for them to work and provide steady income. We are currently waiting for disability benefits, but in the meantime, our financial situation has become overwhelming.





I am raising funds to help take care of the eviction-related balance and cover the expenses we need to move and secure a safe and stable place to live. We are doing everything we can to keep our family together. Your support would mean so much to us during this critical time.