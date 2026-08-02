Help Our Family During Hard & Unfortunate Times

My sister has been caring for our terminally ill mother and father while raising her two young children and working for DoorDash so she can be there when they need her. Our mother is on hospice with heart, liver, lung, and kidney failure, along with a brain tumor. Our dad has cancer that started on his face and traveled to his lungs. They need constant care, and my sister is carrying so much of that weight alone.





Their only vehicle recently broke down. They're behind on rent and struggling to afford living in Kansas City any longer. We want to move my sister, our parents, and the kids to my city, an hour and a half south, so I can help with our parents' care and our whole family can be closer together during this time.





We're raising money for a dependable vehicle to make this move possible, and for the funds to move into a new home outside of the city. Your support would mean so much to us as we navigate this season and do what's best for our family.