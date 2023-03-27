GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Our Family After Sudden Loss

Goal$1,200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHannah Mars

Help Our Family After Sudden Loss

I never imagined that I would be 

creating one of these, but as a 

therapist myself, I know the 

importance of asking for help.

My family has had something very 

unfortunate happen that has left us 

in a position where we are finding ourselves in need of help.

Our beloved English bulldog passed away last week very suddenly. One 

second he was following my son 

trying to eat his pizza and the next 

his heart just stopped. He was 11 

years 

old but he was my service animal, he saved me many times in my life, 

especially from my abusive ex. He meant the world to me. I have always been an animal lover and to anyone 

else who knows the unconditional 

love of a dog... its a very tough loss.

I struggle with panic disorder and

after this incident my husband had to stay home from work because I was having severe panic attacks.

This lead to him being fired that day.

The next day my landlord served us a 5 day notice for rent and told us 

that we also needed to rehome our 

cat or we would be evicted 

immediately. Our cat simba was the absolute best and not only did my 

husband and I love our pets deeply 

but my 3 babies adored them.

I have a 3 year old, an 18 month old and an 8 month old. I am not currently working because I stay at home 

with the kids. I am trying to manage 

my own grief while also helping my 

kids through this very difficult time 

and we cannot lose our home.

I honestly sat for a long time to 

figure out what to do, applied for a 

million loans, researched every type of assistance that may be available and well, we dont qualify for 

anything.

I understand many people are falling on hard times. This was incredibly 

hard to even find a way to put all of 

this in writing.

Everything seemed to happen so 

fast, and we are suddenly in a 

situation where we are looking for 

any type of help.

We have not paid rent late in the 

past, our landlord was extremely 

cold and I was shocked when she served us with the 5 day notice.

As I stated my husband lost his job, because he needed to be home for 

our family and the emergency vet bills were everything we had saved...

I cant let my babies be homeless on top of everything.

I dont know if I wrote enough or not enough. Im still in shock of what 

has ensued in the past 4 days.

Our rent is 1525 and we have $250

In our account. If anyone chooses

to help, I cannot even tell you what

it would mean to our family.

Truly


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,627 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve