Help Our Family After Sudden Loss

I never imagined that I would be

creating one of these, but as a

therapist myself, I know the

importance of asking for help.

My family has had something very

unfortunate happen that has left us

in a position where we are finding ourselves in need of help.

Our beloved English bulldog passed away last week very suddenly. One

second he was following my son

trying to eat his pizza and the next

his heart just stopped. He was 11

years

old but he was my service animal, he saved me many times in my life,

especially from my abusive ex. He meant the world to me. I have always been an animal lover and to anyone

else who knows the unconditional

love of a dog... its a very tough loss.

I struggle with panic disorder and

after this incident my husband had to stay home from work because I was having severe panic attacks.

This lead to him being fired that day.

The next day my landlord served us a 5 day notice for rent and told us

that we also needed to rehome our

cat or we would be evicted

immediately. Our cat simba was the absolute best and not only did my

husband and I love our pets deeply

but my 3 babies adored them.

I have a 3 year old, an 18 month old and an 8 month old. I am not currently working because I stay at home

with the kids. I am trying to manage

my own grief while also helping my

kids through this very difficult time

and we cannot lose our home.

I honestly sat for a long time to

figure out what to do, applied for a

million loans, researched every type of assistance that may be available and well, we dont qualify for

anything.

I understand many people are falling on hard times. This was incredibly

hard to even find a way to put all of

this in writing.

Everything seemed to happen so

fast, and we are suddenly in a

situation where we are looking for

any type of help.

We have not paid rent late in the

past, our landlord was extremely

cold and I was shocked when she served us with the 5 day notice.

As I stated my husband lost his job, because he needed to be home for

our family and the emergency vet bills were everything we had saved...

I cant let my babies be homeless on top of everything.

I dont know if I wrote enough or not enough. Im still in shock of what

has ensued in the past 4 days.

Our rent is 1525 and we have $250

In our account. If anyone chooses

to help, I cannot even tell you what

it would mean to our family.

Truly



