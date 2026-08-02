Help Our Family After Storm and Eviction

This week, storms hit our area hard. We lost power and phone service, and a tree landed and still on our roof (5 days later). But we were already facing eviction on Monday, August 17th. We were struggling to find a place before the storm but now we can't even afford a moving truck, storage unit or boxes/bags to pack up our belongings. Originally we were going to try to do that all this week but the storm shut down every town within a 15 mile radius. Most of the area is still without power.





With our vehicle not running its been almost impossible to survive. My husband is a framer with over 25 years of experience, and willing to work, but we've been stuck without a reliable vehicle. He was working for a property management company but his work truck broke down, and not only did the company stopped using him but stopped paying any invoices owed from prior months. Around $40k. But that's a whole other story. No one wants to hire a foreman who doesn't have a vehicle to get to work, or even a carpenter. He's been able to do a few side jobs around the neighborhood but finances seem to be hard for everyone.





We have five kids. Two of our older ones are staying with friends, one of them is living with his friend til he ships off to bootcamp (Army Airborne) we are a very close family and wish we could all be under one roof. But that leaves the 5 of us without a vehicle, without a home, and without a way forward on our own. Friends have brought us food to feed our kids, and we're so grateful for that! But we need a little help getting back on our feet. We have someone willing to trade our F450 (even though it doesn't run its not a real expensive fix, we just can't afford to fix it) for an older 5th wheel camper and a truck to pull it with. But they live 2 hours away. We are hoping that will go through soon.





We are deeply grateful for any support you can share. Thank you

The Capshaw Family

🕊🛐❤️🛐❤️✝️🕊