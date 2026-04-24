Help Our Family After My Husband's Accident

At the beginning of August, my husband was in a serious wreck. He suffered 26 breaks in his body, including his back, skull, and both eye sockets. He also has bleeding on his brain and spent time in the trauma unit at Grant Medical Center.





Right now, I'm caring for him single-handedly, he can't do much on his own. I'm unable to work while I'm taking care of him, and we're facing a lot of costs. We need help with his medical bills, getting our vehicle out of impound, and covering our everyday expenses and bills like rent and utilities.





Thank you for standing with us.