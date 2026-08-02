Help Our Family After Kenneth's Passing

On July 11, 2026, our beloved Kenneth was suddenly taken from us at age 51. He suffered a brain bleed, stroke, and heart attack all at once, a vascular storm his body couldn't survive. He was just two days shy of his 52nd birthday.





Kenneth was the primary source of income for our family. Now he's gone, and the weight of that loss is undeniably the most unbearable part of my days. I'm grieving deeply while trying to stay strong for a 5 year old, 12 year old and our 5-year-old Pyredoodle, who still looks at the door waiting for Kenny to come home.





Making this harder: I've been out of work for the past few months due to my own severe health challenges. With Kenneth's income gone and my own situation, we're facing an overwhelming mountain of immediate financial stress. We need help covering rent, utilities, groceries, school supplies, and clothes for the kids. I have found a job but training doesn’t start until August 24 which is also the first day of school.





A hand up is needed and your support would mean so much to our family right now. Thank you for standing with us during this unimaginable time.