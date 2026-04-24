Help Our Family After House Fire

I'm a single mom with 17-year-old twin girls. We lost everything in a devastating house fire. Right now, we're staying in a motel in Peterborough, Ontario, and we're looking for a new place to live.

any help will be greatly appreciated as we have nothing but some clothing

the funds raised will help us to start a new life

We need help covering motel costs and replacing what we lost in the fire.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this GoFundMe with your friends, family, and community. A share could reach someone who is able to help.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read their story, for your prayers and kindness, and for any support you can provide. During this incredibly difficult chapter, your generosity can remind this mother and her daughters that they are not alone.

Together, we can help this family find stability, hope, and a place to call home again.









Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.