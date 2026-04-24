Help Our Daughter's Adenoid Surgery

Our daughter has been struggling with sinus issues for over a year now. We've tried herbal remedies and allergy medicine, but nothing has given her long-term help. She constantly has sneeze attacks, and sinus pressure. After multiple doctor’s appointments, we found that having her adenoid removed is the best option to help her breathe.





We're scheduled for surgery on September 4th, but we've hit a financial wall. Our insurance requires a $3000 deductible and an $800+ fee before our surgical benefits kick in. Right now, we don't have the funds to cover these costs out of pocket, and we don't want to reschedule this surgery for the second time.





We're asking for help to cover these upfront costs so our daughter can have this surgery as planned. 100% of the funds will go to her surgery. Any other funds collected will be donated to our church or another family in need. Thank you so much