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PLEASE HELP OLIVIA RESTORE HER SMILE

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byOlivia Baskett

PLEASE HELP OLIVIA RESTORE HER SMILE

Thank you all for taking the time to read this. I am undergoing major dental surgery and unfortunately I do not have dental insurance. A specialist was necessary for this kind of procedure because I had a baby tooth that never came out, located to the right of my two front teeth. For months, I experienced severe pain and infection in my mouth, and the situation became urgent as the infection threatened to spread to my body. The first procedure was very difficult and traumatizing; the surgeon went into my gums and pulled out three baby teeth that were causing the pain and infection. The baby tooth could no longer be maintained, so it became infected along with the surrounding area. The initial procedure to pull out the tooth was costly, and I have another major procedure scheduled for August 20th, where an implant will be placed directly on the gum. 


This process has been a heavy financial burden in addition to the physical pain I have endured. I have been without my tooth for six months as the area healed from surgery, which has caused insecurities and made it difficult for me to smile fully. If you know me, you know that smiling and laughter are a big part of who I am, and I miss them very much. I would love the opportunity to have my final surgery as soon as I have the funds to do so. I have already had to push it back once due to the many financial responsibilities I am undertaking on my own.


I am kindly asking for anyone willing to support the cost of my procedure. I am not asking for the full amount as the total is well over $3,000. I am asking for any amount in support of my cost in total. Any amount helps, and if you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser to reach more people. A simple thank you cannot express the depth of gratitude I feel for those who support me. Your support means the world to me. ❤️


~ Olivia



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