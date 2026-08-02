Help Ola Reach Her UK Master's

My name is Ola. I come from Upper Egypt, a traditional and conservative region where it is incredibly rare for a young woman to travel or pursue higher education abroad. But I never let those boundaries define my future.





When my beloved father fell ill and could no longer work, I faced the hardest test of my life: becoming the sole provider for my family at a young age. Overnight, I had to put my youth on hold. I worked day and night, eventually starting a small research and translation office just to afford my father's medication and keep a roof over our heads.





Because I know the struggles women face in my community, I couldn't just stop at helping my own family. I opened the doors of my office to the girls and women in my town. I taught them foreign languages and showed them how to work online as freelancers. My goal was to open new digital doors for them, empowering them to earn a respectable living from their homes and become financially independent in a society that offers them limited opportunities.





Through all the tears, the exhaustion, and the sleepless nights, my dream of education never died. I kept fighting, and recently, a miracle happened: I was accepted to study for a Master's degree at 6 different universities in the UK!





But today, I am standing in front of a door I cannot open alone. Every penny I earn goes directly to my father's medical care and my family's survival. I have nothing left to pay for the university tuition or travel costs.





I am not just asking for a donation; I am asking for a lifeline. If you help me achieve this degree, my solemn promise is to return to Egypt and use my education to build a much larger project—one that empowers more marginalized women and youth in Upper Egypt to escape poverty.





If you can donate, you are not just funding a degree; you are changing the future of a family and an entire community. If you cannot donate right now, simply sharing my story would mean the world to me.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your compassion, and for believing in me