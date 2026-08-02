Help Myles Transportation LLC Expand Safe Medical

Hello, my name is Carvetta Myles, owner of Myles Transportation LLC. Our mission is simple: to provide safe, reliable, and compassionate transportation for individuals who need help getting to their medical appointments.

Every day, we serve people who depend on transportation to reach dialysis treatments, doctor’s appointments, therapy sessions, hospital visits, and other essential healthcare services. For many of our passengers, missing an appointment isn’t just an inconvenience—it can have serious consequences for their health.

As the need for our services continues to grow, we are asking for your support to help us purchase additional transportation vans. Newer, dependable vehicles will allow us to serve more clients, reduce delays caused by vehicle issues, and provide safer, more comfortable transportation for those who rely on us.

Your generosity will help us:

Purchase reliable medical transportation vans. Expand service to more individuals in our community. Improve safety, comfort, and dependability. Ensure patients can get to the medical care they need on time.

No gift is too small. Every donation brings us one step closer to putting another dependable van on the road and helping more people receive the care they deserve.

If you’re unable to donate, you can still make a difference by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, coworkers, and social media networks. Your support and prayers mean more than you know.

Thank you for believing in our mission and helping us make a lasting difference in the lives of those who depend on medical transportation.

May God richly bless you for your kindness and generosity.

Carvetta Myles

Owner, Myles Transportation LLC



