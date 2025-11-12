Help My Son's Future and Our Family

I'm raising money to help my 17-year-old son with severe autism get into a special social program. He needs me for everything, and I'm his full-time caregiver. At 54 and widowed, I'm unable to work full time, which has made things really difficult for us.





My oldest son has given up so much to help us, but it's just not enough. I have an opportunity to move and get a decent paying job, but right now I'm struggling to cover what we need, including getting my younger son into this program that could make a real difference for him.





I love them both dearly, and they deserve a better life. Even $5 would really help us right now.

Any funds would go to our move for a place to live. I don't know if you have ever met someone with autism but what most parents experience at 2-3 years of age I got when he was 14 his first words. He is up to about 20-25 word's now and I want him to advance as much as possible if you could put yourself in my place I think you would feel the same. I really don't like asking for help but at this point I'm at the end of my rope.