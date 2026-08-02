Help My Niece After Financial Betrayal

My niece lost both her parents recently, her mother passed away, and shortly after, she received $17,000 from her father's life insurance. She's Autistic and asked for help managing the money and paying her bills. We trusted a family member through marriage to help her, but within two weeks, that person drained her entire account and left town.





Now my niece's mortgage is behind and all her utilities have been shut off. She's facing a crisis through no fault of her own, and she needs help getting back on solid ground.





Your support would mean so much to her during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for standing with my niece.