Help my mila

Hi guys my dog Mila is a healthy happy dog a lot of years left right now we are left with a 4000$ vet bill and I’m still a young adult working like u guys paycheck to paycheck unfortunately my dog ingested a string that is wrapped around her digestive track and into her colon they said if she doesn’t get the surgery she will die or going to sepsis unfortunately, we don’t have the money to do the surgery so are we just left with her to die? I hope some of you guys have a soft side for pets because I love mine and I hope you will use some of your money to donate to our cause