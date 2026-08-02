Help My Kids Start School

My name is Ernisha. I'm a mother of two, and we've been homeless since March. School starts on the 24th, and I have no job, no income, and nowhere for my kids and me to stay.





Right now, my biggest need is to get my children ready for school, uniforms, shoes, and supplies. I also need help securing a hotel room so we have a safe place to sleep for a few days.





When I tried to protect my kids from other children who jumped them, I was arrested. I got out in March, but my apartment was gone. I tried staying with my mom, but she couldn't manage having us there. Since then, we've been moving from place to place, and I haven't felt safe.





I'm asking for help, any kindness, any support. Your donation would help me get my kids what they need for school and give us a safe place to rest. Thank you for standing with us.