Help My Friend With Rent and Cancer Treatment

A friend of mine has cancer. Because of chemotherapy treatment, she can't work right now. She lives with her college student daughter, and they're struggling to cover their basic expenses.





Her most urgent need is paying rent. Her car is also broken, which makes it even harder for her to get around. Between the cost of treatment and being unable to work, she's fallen behind and needs help.





Your support would mean so much to her and her daughter during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with them.