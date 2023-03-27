Help My Father’s House Rescue & Sanctuary Find a F





Help My Father’s House Rescue & Sanctuary Find a Forever Home





Hi, my name is Ross, and I’m in the process of starting My Father’s House Rescue and Sanctuary—a place dedicated to giving abandoned, neglected, and unwanted dogs a safe, loving place to call home.





Right now, the rescue has no funding, but I am personally caring for 25 dogs.





These dogs are my priority. They depend on me for everything, and I refuse to give up on them.





I have sold almost everything I owned of value to continue providing them with food, veterinary care, vaccinations, medications, and everything else they need. I’ve made these sacrifices because I believe every one of these dogs deserves a chance at a happy life.





But we have reached a point where the house we are currently in simply isn’t big enough anymore.





The dogs need room to run, play, rest, and live healthy, happy lives. My goal is to move My Father’s House Rescue and Sanctuary to a larger, more suitable property where these 25 dogs can have the space and environment they deserve—and where I can continue rescuing dogs who desperately need help.





What Your Donation Will Help With





Your support will help provide:





Food and daily necessities

Veterinary care

Vaccinations and preventative care

❤️ Emergency medical treatment

Moving expenses

A larger, safer property where the dogs can have room to live and play

The ability to continue rescuing dogs in need





Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference. Even $5 or $10 can help put food in a bowl, provide medication, or contribute toward veterinary care.





And if you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser is just as valuable. The more people who hear about My Father’s House, the more opportunities we have to give these dogs the future they deserve.





There are currently 25 lives depending on this mission—and there are so many more dogs out there waiting for someone to believe they are worth saving.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for supporting these 25 dogs, and for helping us build a place where they can finally feel safe, loved, and at home.





From Ross, and from all 25 of these beautiful dogs—thank you. ❤️





My Father’s House Rescue and Sanctuary — because every dog deserves a home.



