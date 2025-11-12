Help My Daughter Catch Up on Rent and Utilities

My daughter is a single mom of three boys, working slightly above minimum wage. Two years ago, she and her fiancé lost their baby girl, Aurora, at 6 months old. The grief and trauma that followed has been overwhelming for my daughter's mental health, and it eventually led to the end of her relationship.





Now she's carrying everything alone, working, paying bills, arranging childcare, while her eldest attends a special education school. She's picked up extra hours at work to make ends meet, but earning just above minimum wage means she doesn't qualify for assistance, even the medical support she desperately needs for her mental health.





Right now, she's behind on rent and facing eviction. The fear and stress are crushing her.





I help when I can, but I live nearly an hour away, and custody of the boys keeps her rooted where she is. I'm hoping to raise enough to cover a few months of rent at $700 a month.





Thank you for standing with my daughter and her boys during this difficult time.