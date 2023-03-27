Help My Daughter and Grandson Get Back on Their

I'm raising money to help my daughter and her son who are homeless and without a car right now. I want to trailer haul a Suburban to them so they have transportation. I also need help covering a room for a couple of weeks so they have a safe place to stay while we work on getting them into a place of their own.

I have managed to buy this suburban for her but I am tapped now by doing so. And I hate the fact that she is on the streets with my grandson. I am in real need of help to get this car to her and get my grandson on the streets. She lost her car in a wreck and lost her job and lost her place all at once. Please help

Thank you for standing with us.