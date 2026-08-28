Help My Dad Through Dialysis and Recovery

My dad is on dialysis following complications from surgery, and he's also dealing with ileostomy He has high blood pressure and heart disease, and the medical costs are adding up. The doctors believe his osteomyelitis could be reversed soon, and I'm hopeful about what that might mean for him.





Right now, he needs support to get through this season, help with the medical expenses and everything that comes with managing his conditions. I'm asking for help to bring my dad back to me and restore him to full health.





Thank you to everyone who stands with us during this time. Your support means everything.