Help my child rebuild after unimaginable hardships

Help My Child Rebuild After Unimaginable Loss and Unexpected Hardship





As a mother, asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever done. But my child has endured more than anyone should have to face, and right now they need the kindness and compassion of others.





My child is transgender and has worked tirelessly to build a safe, stable life despite overwhelming obstacles. After learning that the motel they had been living in was being condemned, they had very few options. As a last resort, they entered into a land contract to purchase a home in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, hoping it would finally provide a place to call home.





Instead, they have been met with one crisis after another.





The previous occupant failed to pay the water bill during the winter, which left the home without water and caused the water heater to rupture. To restore running water, they must replace the water heater and pay a required $500 city deposit before the water can be turned back on. We also don't know if the furnace is operational, and anyone familiar with the Upper Peninsula knows winter comes early and temperatures can become dangerously cold.





Then, on the evening of August 6, 2026, while working to make the house livable, a neighbor's dog attacked my child and their beloved dog, Creed. My child suffered multiple serious bites to their hand that required emergency room treatment. Creed was also injured and is now visibly limping, but there simply isn't money to have him examined by a veterinarian. A police report has been filed regarding the attack.





As heartbreaking as that attack was, today—August 7—is an even more painful day.





Today marks the second anniversary of the loss of my grandchild, Ivy. She was only 13 years old when she passed away. There are no words to describe the grief of losing a child, and my heart breaks watching my own child carry that pain every single day. To be grieving Ivy while recovering from a traumatic dog attack and worrying about whether they'll have running water or heat before winter is more than anyone should have to bear.





I live six hours away and survive on a limited income. I help however I can, but I cannot carry these financial burdens alone. My child has reached out for public assistance and has been told there is no funding available unless they become completely homeless. It is heartbreaking that someone trying so hard to keep a roof over their head must lose it before qualifying for help.





We are asking for help to cover:





- A replacement water heater

- The required $500 city water deposit

- Furnace inspection and any necessary heating repairs before winter

- Veterinary care for Creed

- Medical and recovery expenses related to the dog attack

- Essential home repairs and basic living expenses while getting back on their feet





Every dollar donated will go directly toward helping my child make this house safe and livable and allowing them to focus on healing instead of simply surviving. If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you would share this fundraiser with others.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for remembering Ivy, and for giving my child hope during one of the most difficult seasons of their life. Your kindness, prayers, donations, and shares mean more than words can ever express.