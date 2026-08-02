Help My Best Friend With Cancer Care

Really think about this!!!!!! Could you imagine going to a doctor's appointment at 44yrs and finding out that you have stage 4 breast cancer that spread to bones, you also have ovarian and stomach cancer as well. O and one more thing, you have heart failure!!!

The reality is that no matter what happens I will be right next to my beautiful besties side the whole time!! Preying lots and lots of preyers for strength, courage and hope but most importantly faith! God make miracles happen everyday