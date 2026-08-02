Help moving into Oxford House in Winchester

Hello all! I am currently in rehab for my alcoholism. I am a little over a week away from graduation. I have been accepted to an Oxford sober living house in Winchester, VA but I’m short what I need for the move in fee by about $200. I also need a little bit more to pay my cell phone bill and to get started again from scratch. Anything you can donate would be a huge help. I know that I got myself into this situation and I’m trying to get myself out. The Oxford house I’m moving into requires 5 AA meetings a week. Winchester has an amazing recovery community as well. Thanks in advance if you find it in your heart to donate. God bless you all.