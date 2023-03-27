Help Mom Through Cancer Treatment and Recovery

My mom has been hospitalized several times for lung cancer and has endured excruciating pain. During surgery, a surgical instrument was left inside her right lung due to hospital negligence. Her medical bills outside of what insurance covers are overwhelming, and we're also facing the costs of her upcoming chemotherapy.





Because of everything she's going through, my mom has become mostly dependent on me for her daily living. I've been out of work for over three months without pay, and I'm finding it very hard to move forward while managing her care and our household expenses.





I'm raising money to help cover her medical bills and our rent so we can focus on preparing her for the next stage of treatment without the added stress of financial worry. Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time.