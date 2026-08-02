Help Mom and Me Find Housing Before Eviction

My mom is on disability, and I've been staying home to help her around the house and take care of her. I work remotely, but what I make isn't enough, most of it goes to food, and we've been rejected for food stamps and struggling to get into assistance programs.





We're facing eviction and need to find a place to stay before August 17th. This $500 would help us secure housing right now so I can stabilize our situation and focus on finding better work while continuing to care for my mom.





I'm grateful for any support that helps us get through this.