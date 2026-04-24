Help Mishel Fight Cancer: Our Papa Needs Us 🎗️

🎗️ Please Help My Papa, Mishel 🎗️





My papa, Mishel, is a loving husband, father, and grandfather who means the world to our family. He has been diagnosed with Liposarcoma, a rare type of cancer, and our family is now facing a heartbreaking and unexpected journey.





The medical and financial challenges have become overwhelming, and we are humbly asking for help as he fights through this difficult time.





The amount we are hoping to raise is based on the estimated costs our family was told to prepare for by his medical team, along with the expenses that come with his continued care and treatment. This includes medical-related expenses, travel, time away from work, and the financial impact this journey is expected to have on our family. We never imagined we would be in a position where we would need to ask for this kind of help, but right now, our main focus is making sure my dad can continue receiving the care he needs without the financial burden becoming even more overwhelming.





We are choosing faith over fear and praying for strength, healing, and a miracle. 🙏❤️





If you are able to donate, any amount can make a difference. If you can’t, please share this, pray for Mishel, and keep our family in your thoughts.





We believe in the power of prayer, family, and God’s plan. Please stand with Mishel and our family as he fights this battle. We know we are never alone! ❤️🙏🎗️





With love,

The Villarello Family