Help Michael Westray Fight Cancer

My name is Michael Westray, and I am a father, a hardworking man, and someone who has spent most of his life doing what he loves—driving 18-wheelers.

Since his early 20s, driving a truck has been more than just a job for Michael. It has been a way of life. He has worked hard, provided for his family, and never been afraid of putting in the long hours that come with being a truck driver.

But today, Michael is facing the hardest road of his life.

We recently found out that my dad has cancer, and since that day, our family has been fighting alongside him. Cancer has changed so much of what we once considered normal. Because of his illness, Michael has been unable to continue driving the trucks he loves so much. Unfortunately, losing the ability to work has also meant losing his insurance, while medical expenses, treatment costs, hospital bills, and everyday personal bills continue to pile up.

This journey has not been easy.

There have been moments of fear, uncertainty, tears, and exhaustion. But through it all, we continue to hold on to our faith and trust in the Lord. We believe God is with us every step of the way, and we are praying for healing, strength, and better days ahead.

We are humbly asking for your help.

The cost of cancer treatment can be overwhelming, and we want to do everything we can to make sure Michael has access to the treatments and care he needs. No donation is too small. Whether you are able to give $5, $10, $20, or whatever God places on your heart, your generosity can make a meaningful difference.

And if you are unable to donate, we completely understand. We ask that you please share this fundraiser, keep Michael and our family in your prayers, and ask God to continue giving him strength during this fight.

Every prayer. Every share. Every dollar. Every kind word.

It all means more to our family than we could ever put into words.

My dad has spent his life working hard and helping others. Now, he needs us to help carry him through this difficult season.

Please stand with Michael as he continues to fight cancer. Help us give him a chance to focus on what matters most—fighting, healing, and getting back to the life he loves.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read Michael’s story, for your prayers, for your support, and for anything you are able to give.

With faith, love, and God by our side, we will continue to fight. 🙏🏽❤️

#MichaelStrong #FightCancer #FaithOverFear



