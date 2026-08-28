Help Melissa Finish Her LPN Certification

My friend Melissa is in school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. She's completed all her classes and is ready to take her finals and state certification exam, but she needs help covering her remaining tuition.





During the recent storms that hit the Portage and Gary areas of Indiana, Melissa lost power and hot water for almost two weeks. To survive that time, she had to use almost all the money she'd saved for her tuition. She's worked incredibly hard to get here, overcoming so many obstacles along the way. She's doing this not just for herself, but for her teen daughter and to build a better life for both of them.





Melissa has roughly $1,300 left to pay before she can take her finals and earn her certification. She's a devoted mother, an amazing friend, and someone with the character and heart that belongs in the medical field and everywhere else.





Your support would mean so much to her as she crosses this final line.