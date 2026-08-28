Help me with legal fees

I need help. Im a single mother with 3 children. I have a bench warrant for missing a court hearing i had no idea about. They sent it to my father's house that I haven't lived there in 4 years. I owe $1,500 for my bench warranty. I can't pay it. I can't go to jail because I have one of my children with me and I dont want to loose her to the state if I go to jail for this. I can't pay this all at once like they want. If I I turn myself in I have to pay the $1,500 for bail or get a lawyer or pay it all up front. If I turn myself in ill loose my baby and ill loose my job then ill be back on the street. I already choose between food or rent as it is. If I go to jail ill loose everything I've worked so hard for. I can't pay this on my own I have no family to help either. If anyone could help id greatly appreciate it. I can't get ahead its always something.