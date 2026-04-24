Help Me Turn My Dream Into a Business 🚀

Help me take the first step. 🚀

I have a goal that may sound simple, but it means a lot to me: I want to start my own business and build something that is truly mine.

I have ideas, the motivation to learn, and I’m willing to put in the work to make it happen. What I’m missing right now is something that can make the difference between having an idea and actually having the opportunity to start: the initial investment.

I’m not asking for money to buy things I don’t need. I want to use the support I receive to pay for the tools I need, test my ideas, make my first sales, and learn from the process.

I know there is no guarantee of success, and I don’t want to pretend there is. But I believe that if I can get the opportunity to start, I can learn, improve, and turn a small beginning into something much bigger.

Maybe €5 is just €5 to someone else. To me, it could help pay for a tool, a first test, or simply give me the small push I need to finally get started.

My goal isn’t to live from donations. It’s the opposite. I want to reach the point where I can build my own income and no longer need to ask for help to get started.

If you decide to contribute, know that you’re not simply sending money. You’re helping me take the first step toward something I hope to build for many years.

And if you can’t contribute, that’s completely okay. Sharing this campaign with someone else could already help me more than you realize.

Thank you for reading, for believing in me, and, if you choose to support me, for being part of the beginning of this journey. ❤️



