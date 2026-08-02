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Help Me Turn a Lifetime Dream Into a Bakery

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKaitlin Brody

Help Me Turn a Lifetime Dream Into a Bakery

My name is Kait, and I'm the owner of Mama Kait's Bakeshop.

For as long as I can remember, I've dreamed of opening a bakery.

As a little girl, I wasn't just making desserts—I was imagining a place where people would gather to celebrate birthdays, welcome new babies, announce engagements, surprise loved ones, and create memories over something made with love. That dream never left me.

Life took unexpected turns. I became a mom to five incredible children. Like so many parents, I learned what it meant to put my own dreams on hold while making sure theirs came first.

Even when life was difficult, baking was the one place that always felt like home.

Every cookie I decorate, every cupcake I frost, every cake pop I dip is made with the hope that I'm helping someone celebrate one of life's special moments.

Today, I legally operate Mama Kait's Bakeshop from my home under Florida's Cottage Food Law. I'm incredibly thankful for that opportunity—but I've reached a point where my home kitchen is also what's holding me back.

Because of local zoning regulations, I cannot display baked goods or operate a small roadside or porch stand where neighbors or people passing by can stop in. Every single order depends on someone discovering my business online first.

If social media doesn't reach people that week...

There are no walk-in customers.

No storefront traffic.

No chance for someone to smell fresh cookies baking and decide to stop in.

No opportunity for a little girl to pick out a birthday cupcake because she saw it in the window.

I simply wait and hope someone places an order.

That uncertainty is one of the hardest parts of running a home bakery.

But I haven't stopped believing.

My dream has never been to become rich.

My dream is to build something that lasts.

I want my children to see what perseverance looks like. I want them to know that dreams don't have expiration dates. I want them to grow up watching their mom take something she loves and turn it into a place where thousands of families make memories together.

One day, I hope to unlock the doors to a bakery with the Mama Kait's Bakeshop sign above it.

A place where customers become friends.

Where children press their noses against the display case trying to decide which treat to choose.

Where birthdays, weddings, baby showers, graduations, and "just because" moments begin with something made by hand.

A place built not just with flour, butter, and sugar—but with years of determination, sacrifice, late nights, early mornings, and refusing to give up.

Your generosity will help cover the first steps toward making that dream a reality, including:

• A commercial bakery space

• Licensing and permits

• Commercial baking equipment

• Display cases and refrigeration

• Initial inventory and supplies

• Startup expenses

If you're not able to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this campaign, telling someone about Mama Kait's Bakeshop, or simply saying a prayer for my family and this dream means more than you know.

Every order. Every share. Every donation.

It's another step closer.

Thank you for believing in a mom with a dream that's been in her heart since she was a little girl.

I hope that one day, when the doors to Mama Kait's Bakeshop finally open, you'll know you helped make it possible.

With all my gratitude,

Kait

Owner, Mama Kait's Bakeshop

Creating Sweet Memories.


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