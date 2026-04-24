Help me to not be evicted.

Hello. My name is Rob Johnson and I'm currently in Hempstead.

Over the past 2 year I was looking for a part time job a side gig. I came across 3 different internet companies offered me commission every week.

As it turned out; they all scams. They all only paid me the first week but told I to keep paying them to keep these accounts open and to get some prize. It all was more morey than I've ever seen so I fell for it all.

I filed a case with FBI ic3 and INTERPOL for internet crime. No response. Is anyone surprised?

I'm now asking for $30,000 to stay in my apartment. I used up all my 401K and savings.

Please help if you can.

Thank you.

RJ



