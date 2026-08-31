Help Me Through While I Recover

I'm going through a really tough time right now. I have an infection in my foot that's kept me out of work for several months now, and it's been a hard struggle trying to support my family and kids on my own. With no income coming in, the bills are piling up and I'm doing everything I can just to keep going.





I'm raising this money to help cover my everyday expenses while I'm unable to work, things like bills and basic necessities to keep my family afloat. I'm hopeful that I'll be able to get back to work soon, but right now I need help to stay stable until that happens.





I'm so grateful for any support you can offer. Thank you for standing with me and my family during this difficult time.