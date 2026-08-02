Help Me Through Throat Cancer Treatment

I was diagnosed with throat cancer at 33 and have had to stop working as a bartender while my immune system is severely compromised. My family is helping slightly, but the medical bills and personal bills are stacking up quickly.





This fundraiser will help me cover rent, electricity, my car payment, and cellphone bill while I focus on treatment and recovery.





God is seeing me through this, and I'm deeply grateful for anyone who gives, and for those who can't give but can send up a prayer. Your support means so much to me.