Help Me Through School and Legal Debt

I'm in school right now, trying to work toward getting back to employment after years of being disabled. It's been hard to know if I can do it, but I want to try.





Bills have gotten out of control despite my best efforts to spend only on what matters. Capital One is suing us over a balance I can't pay, and the stress has been overwhelming. I'm constantly crying, shaking, and struggling to focus on my studies and anything else.





I've tried to find ways to help myself, selling my eggs, selling things I don't use anymore, but it hasn't been enough. I've always been the one helping others, and it's difficult to ask for help now. But I'm here, and I'm asking.





Your support would mean so much to me as I work through this. Thank you for considering.