Help Me Through Divorce and Fresh Start

I'm going through a divorce to leave an unhealthy relationship, and I'm working to rebuild my life. Right now I'm stuck in a lease and managing on my own during a really tough time.





I need help covering household bills for the next six months while I navigate this transition. I also have legal fees ahead and moving expenses as I take steps toward a fresh start. With inflation and everything else, it's been hard to keep up on my own.





I'm focused on bettering my health and mental health during this difficult season. Your support would mean so much to me as I work through this. Thank you for standing with me.