Help Me Through Diabetes Diagnosis and Job Loss

I was recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and my doctor won't clear me to return to my job as a bus driver because of the safety requirements of the role. I've been out of work for about two months now, and I'm falling behind on my bills. I'm facing eviction and truly need help to stay afloat during this time.





Your support would mean so much to me as I navigate this health challenge and work toward stability. Thank you for standing with me.