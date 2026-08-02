Help me study in South Korea

My name is Israel, and I’m raising funds to help me pursue my dream of studying in South Korea. 🇰🇷🤍

I’ve been researching universities, programs, admission requirements, accommodation, and everything I need to prepare for this journey. I’m planning to apply next year and pursue my studies through the self-funded route.

My fundraising goal is ₦12,000,000, which will help me cover tuition, accommodation, visa-related expenses, travel, and other necessary costs involved in starting my studies in South Korea.

I’m starting this fundraiser early because I want to give myself enough time to work towards this goal. I’ll continue working, saving, and doing everything I can to contribute towards the cost myself.

If you’re able and willing to support me, I would genuinely appreciate it. There is absolutely no pressure to donate. If you’re unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser or simply following and supporting my journey also means a lot to me.

Thank you for taking the time