Help Me Stay Safe as My Health Declines

There was a time I couldn't have imagined being here, but I am. I've made poor decisions throughout my life, and my health has paid the price.





On September 15th, I'll turn 56. That's too young to be this sick. I've been diagnosed with stage 4 CHF, COPD, AFib, and recently Dyspnea, a condition that causes sudden fainting and dangerous drops in blood pressure with no warning. When it happens, I fall hard and have hurt myself badly.





My insurance covers a walker, but it doesn't help much with the falling and loss of mobility. Things are getting worse, and I need equipment that will actually help keep me safe.





I'm asking for your prayers for healing, and I'm raising funds to get the mobility equipment I need. Your support would mean so much to me.