Help Me Start My Transportation Business

I'm reaching out to ask for help with a dream I've been working toward. I want to start a small transportation business, and I've already saved 300,000 naira toward it.





My goal is to purchase a mini bus that costs approximately 6,000,000 naira. With what I've saved, I still need 5,700,000 naira to reach my target.





This bus will allow me to start commercial transportation and create a sustainable source of income for myself.





If you're able to support me, your contribution would mean so much. Thank you for considering my fundraiser.