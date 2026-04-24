Help Me Start Fresh After Turning 18

I just turned 18 and I'm planning to move out of my parents' house. I've saved $2,000 toward a used, reliable vehicle, which I need to make this transition possible. Beyond the vehicle, I'll need help covering the costs of getting set up on my own, including insurance to cover my anxiety and depression medication once I'm independent.





Right now, I'm working to figure out the logistics of living on my own, and having support with these expenses would mean a lot to me. Any help you can offer would make a real difference as I take this step forward. Thank you for considering.