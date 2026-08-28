Help Me Start College This Year

My dream was always to go to college. I'm trying to save up, but it's hard, it's too expensive and I have no way to pay for it on my own. I want to go for business and stay on campus to see what it feels like. This would be my first year, and I'm hoping to make it happen. Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you for standing with me. also, I’m raising money so I’m able to go to college. My mom would be proud of me.